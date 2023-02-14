Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
crossroadstoday.com

As Alex Murdaugh trial shifts to autopsy evidence, law enforcement body camera shows attorney's encounter with first deputy on scene

By Randi Kaye, Alta SpellsSteve Almasy, CNN,

9 days ago
Jurors in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh heard Monday about autopsy evidence......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy