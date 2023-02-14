Business man charged in shooting

Authorities have arrested and charged a local businessman with second-degree murder in the early Monday morning shooting of a man behind a Key West bar.

Prosecutors obtained and served an arrest warrant on Lloyd Preston Brewer III on Monday in the fatal shooting of Garrett Hughes, according to Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield.

The incident started after Brewer, 57, reportedly confronted Hughes, 21, for urinating on the building the Brewer family owns in the Searstown shopping plaza on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Mansfield. Hughes was unarmed at the time of the incident, Mansfield said. Witnesses say Brewer shot Hughes one or more times.

Shortly after midnight, Key West Police Department received a 911 call from an individual stating he had shot a white, male victim in self-defense in the back parking lot of Conch Town Liquor and Lounge, according to law enforcement sources.

Upon arrival, police encountered a subject who was lying in the parking lot and had been shot. Officers began assisting with lifesaving measures for the victim and immediately detained the suspect who was still on scene, Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. Officers recovered the firearm that was used and secured the scene, Crean said.

The victim was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center by Key West Fire Rescue, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. The scene was secured for several hours while KWPD detectives responded and took over the investigation. The suspect was transported to the police station, interviewed and arrested; charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing, Crean said Monday.

Police and prosecutors did review video surveillance footage from the buildings and the footage showed both men as possibly being drunk and Hughes' actions not justifying a lethal use of force, Mansfield said. On Monday, Brewer was being booked into the Monroe County Jail on Stock Island and was expected to have a first-appearance hearing before a judge on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Mansfield said.

Detectives were still collecting evidence and investigating the case on Monday.

