School Board to approve contracts

The Monroe County School Board, at its meeting in Key West on Valentine’s Day, is set to approve several contracts because, by code, it has to approve any item valued at more than $50,000.

In addition, at 4 p.m. Feb. 14, the School Board will have a workshop on the commissioning of the USS Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee from members of the Military Affairs Committee. The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided missile destroyer is named for Chief Nurse Higbee (1874–1941).

Higbee served as the second superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps from 1911 to 1922 and was the first woman to receive the Navy Cross for distinguished service in her profession and devotion to duty. When she entered naval service in 1908, she was one of the first 20 women to join the newly established Navy Nurse Corps and contributed her nursing skills to the Navy during the World War I, according to a Navy news release.

The USS Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) is set to be commissioned on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the Port of Key West.

The School Board then will hear updates on English learners and comprehensive recruitment. Next, they are set to approve routine items such as legal invoices and out-of-county travel such as traveling to Tallahassee for Florida School Board Day in the Legislature, an Academic Challenge State Competition in Orlando and a Marathon High School overnight culinary competition in Orlando and various other field trips.

The district’s finance director will give a property insurance update and then have public hearings on a fiscal and property control specialist job description and a policy update under the heading of operations and planning.