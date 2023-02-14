Checkers and Rally’s Chain Expanding with 15 Restaurants in Tennessee

The fast-casual brand Checkers and Rally’s will open more Nashville locations over the next few years, according to a news release .

There is currently no confirmed timeline for opening the first of the 15 restaurants, however, it is likely to be over a year. There are also no leases signed as of now, considering the process is still in the early stages of development.

Franchisee Michael Rezi will grow the brand in Tennessee by 15 units statewide in markets including Nashville, Spring Hill, and more, with the first location planned for Cookeville, Tennessee.

Checkers and Rally’s menu is widely known for its classic take on burgers, fries, hot dogs, chicken wings and milkshakes. There are over 860 locations across the country, with even more growth planned for the future under the franchise system that Checkers and Rally’s implements.

The brand claims its business model has shown environmental benefits from utilizing double drive-thru lines compared to other fast-casual competitors without this.

“Its drive-thru restaurants utilize smaller footprints and efficient buildings for compelling unit economics, and provide multiple service channels, including drive-thru, new e-commerce lanes and walk-up windows, maximizing output and optimizing business potential,” stated in the release .

With recent news of chains like In-N-Out and Checkers and Rally’s choosing Nashville to expand in, the fast-food scene is proving to match the growth that the city is experiencing in population.

Photo: @checkersrallys on Instagram

Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .