Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali set for next week's WWE Raw

Ali challenged Ziggler to a match in a segment that aired on WWE's social media.

A new match has been added to next week’s WWE Raw in Ottawa.

Mustafa Ali challenged Dolph Ziggler to a match following the events of Monday’s Raw, where Ali lost to Bronson Reed.

In a segment that aired on social media, Ziggler asked Ali how he was doing following his loss. Ali said he was fine and attempted to say something, but Ziggler cut Ali off, telling him to stop with the excuses and make something happen for himself. Ali said he was right, then sarcastically said maybe he should smile more. The two continued to argue until Ali put out the challenge for next week. Ziggler agreed.

Ali and Ziggler have been feuding for the last several weeks, with Ali upset that Ziggler keeps getting opportunities while Ali feels he doesn’t get any. The two had another confrontation last week, with Ali saying if he had faced Reed, he would have won and advanced to the Elimination Chamber. Reed overheard Ali and set up the match for Monday’s Raw.