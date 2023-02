Baylor guard L.J. Cryer (4) shoots against West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson on Monday. Cryer finished with 26 points in the Bears' 79-67 victory. (AP photo)

MORGANTOWN -- Nobody likes a crier and West Virginia has certainly seen enough of Baylor guard L.J. Cryer this season. Baylor’s junior guard showed off some impressive shooting skills t

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers