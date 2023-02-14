Open in App
Chatham, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Kobylarz Announces that Borough Chatham Council will be Holding Quarterly Public Workshop Sessions Starting March 27

By Ed Barmakian,

10 days ago

CHATHAM, NJ -- The Borough of Chatham Council will introduce quarterly public workshop meetings to its format next month, it was announced by Chatham Borough Mayor Thaddeus Kobylarz at the regular meeting of the mayor and council held Monday night.

The workshop meetings will replace four scheduled regular meetings on the calendar, with the first being the Monday, March 27 meeting. The workshop meetings will be open to the public and will be held in the municipal building at 54 Fairmount Ave.

"This is a topic we've been kicking back and forth, some of us have been thinking about for a couple years now," Kobylarz said. "We can finally pull the trigger on this. We will be introducing a quarterly public work session meeting format, which will be conducted in lieu of four already scheduled public meetings of the Borough Council."

Kobylarz said the workshop meetings were trending in other New Jersey municipalities and noted that Chatham Township recently put meeting workshops into practice.

"At these workshop meetings, there will be no formal governmental action taken," Kobylarz said. "There will be no casting of votes on ordinances or resolutions. These meetings will be used for discussions on policy, hearings of reports in a public setting from various borough professionals, as is relevant.

"And discussions of the progress on various borough projects and initiatives. These meetings will be open to the public and public comment will be entertained."

During the public commentary portion of the meeting, one topic brought up by three residents was the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) for the 259 rental units being constructed on River Road.

Chatham Board of Education President Jill Critchley Weber reported at last Monday's BOE meeting that talks have continued between the BOE and Borough Council about sharing the PILOT revenue. Critchley said the shared revenue would help offset the cost of the additional students the district will bear because of the River Road rental units.

Resident Brigid McMenamin called for transparency in "airing the PILOT issue at meetings" and urged the council not to make a decision without "public scrutiny or comment." She asked the council to "slam on the brakes" and allow residents to weigh in on the issue before a decision is made, and warned of setting a precedent that could turn political in nature if the BOE was allowed to receive taxpayer money without approval from the public.

Chatham Township resident Stewart Carr, who brought up the issue at the board of education meeting, reiterated his point to the borough council. He noted that he has no say in borough decisions, but made his argument on principle that the BOE should not be asking the council to share municipal funds from the PILOT, but should be asking for the money through referendum.

"The issue is that it's my tax money as a resident and, therefore, I should make that decision as opposed to a well-meaning body who essentially is going around me instead of being fully accountable to me," Carr said. "There is not an absolute constraint at 2% at the board of education ... if the board of education wants big money, ask the taxpayers directly. There is nothing wrong with the uses of those funds. It's strictly procedurally, how do you source those funds."

