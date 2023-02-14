Open in App
Livingston, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Livingston Girls Track and Field Team Competes in Essex County Championships

By Danielle Santola,

9 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, NJ — The Livingston High School (LHS) girls indoor track and field team continued the championship portion of its season by competing well in the Essex County Indoor Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

The team was led with outstanding performances by co-captain Monica Sharma in the 55 meters, 200 meters and 4x400-meter relay; Taylor Dannis in the 1,600 meters, 800 meters and 3,200 meters; and Sophia Scharf in the Pole Vault.

In the 55-meter dash, Sharma sprinted to a personal best time of 7.59, earning a strong fifth-place finish overall.

Dannis established a new personal best in the 1,600-meter rash with a time of 5:38.24, achieving a ninth-place finish overall in a field of 38 runners.

The 400 meters then saw co-captain Jadyn Kestenbaum run a 1:03.65, for tenth place overall.

In the 200-meter dash, Sharma finished in fifth place overall, racing to a new personal best of 26.7.  Kestenbaum crossed the finish line in a time of 27.02, while Allie Nankivell ran a personal best of 27.26.

In the 800-meter race, Dannis set a new personal and season-best performance with a time of 2:32.83. Phoebe Liu also raced well, finishing with a personal best of 2:36 in the event.

In the Pole Vault, Scharf earned a strong second place finish overall, clearing the bar at a height of 8”6’.

Competing in the rare distance event triple, Dannis established a new personal best in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 12:54.65, finishing in seventh place overall with her remarkable performance.

In the final event of the evening, the 4x400-meter relay, Sharma, Liu, Nesta Oji and Nankivell ran a solid 4:21.14, securing the fourth-place finish overall.

The team will next compete in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 State Sectional Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4sGR_0kmWBY9k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iOG4_0kmWBY9k00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Millburn Middle School Basketball Team Will Be Playing in the Semi-Finals on March 1
Millburn, NJ9 hours ago
Girls Basketball - Three Pointer in the Final Seconds Sends Roselle to the Quarterfinals of the State Tournament
Roselle, NJ10 hours ago
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls in First Round of State Tournament
Paramus, NJ1 day ago
NJSIAA Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Rallies for Overtime Win
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Funeral Details Announced for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Sayreville, NJ17 hours ago
The Wait is Almost Over. Rita's Opens in Nutley Friday
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
In Newark, Rookie Officers Meet Community It Will Protect
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Madison Library Offering Open Craft Night for Adults; Wednesday Feb 22
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Sneak Peek: Jernick's Gourmet Specialties Coming Soon to Nutley Center
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Home For Good Dogs Dog Rescue Hosts Puppy Bowl
Berkeley Heights, NJ2 days ago
Paterson Police Department Promotes 9
Paterson, NJ14 hours ago
Jersey City Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Sunday Blaze
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Bayonne Officials Eye New Areas for Possible Redevelopment
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
UPDATED: Four Dead in Confirmed Linden Murder-Suicide
Linden, NJ2 days ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Approves One Application, Holds over Second Application
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Intruders Enter Scotch Plains Home, Take Keys, Personal Items and Two Cars
Scotch Plains, NJ2 days ago
Teen Charged in Double Stabbing that Claimed Life of 14-Year-Old Paterson Male
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Out-of-Town Warrants Yield Arrests During Denville Traffic Stops
Denville, NJ1 day ago
Official Notice: Joint Meeting of the Nutley Planning Board, Zoning Board, Board of Education, and Board of Commissioners
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Phillipsburg Town Council: Corliss Avenue update and sale of wastewater system to be discussed
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Board of Education Member Susan Bergin Resigns Effective Immediately
Maplewood, NJ2 days ago
Kenilworth Fire Department & Police Department Respond to Multiple Vehicle Accident
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Police Make Narcotics, Weapon Arrests in Separate Incidents Monday
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Gov. Murphy Nominates Prosecutor in the Michelle Lodzinski Case to Be NJ Superior Court Judge
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago
Nutley Commissioners, Although Reluctant, Pass Mandated Housing/Renters Insurance Ordinance
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
Newark Housing Authority Gets a $23M Federal Windfall
Newark, NJ2 days ago
BTPD Locate Card Skimmer at Route 130 Gas Station, Urge Public to Contact Police With Fraud Purchases
Bordentown, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy