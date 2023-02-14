Livingston Girls Track and Field Team Competes in Essex County Championships

STATEN ISLAND, NJ — The Livingston High School (LHS) girls indoor track and field team continued the championship portion of its season by competing well in the Essex County Indoor Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

The team was led with outstanding performances by co-captain Monica Sharma in the 55 meters, 200 meters and 4x400-meter relay; Taylor Dannis in the 1,600 meters, 800 meters and 3,200 meters; and Sophia Scharf in the Pole Vault.

In the 55-meter dash, Sharma sprinted to a personal best time of 7.59, earning a strong fifth-place finish overall.

Dannis established a new personal best in the 1,600-meter rash with a time of 5:38.24, achieving a ninth-place finish overall in a field of 38 runners.

The 400 meters then saw co-captain Jadyn Kestenbaum run a 1:03.65, for tenth place overall.

In the 200-meter dash, Sharma finished in fifth place overall, racing to a new personal best of 26.7. Kestenbaum crossed the finish line in a time of 27.02, while Allie Nankivell ran a personal best of 27.26.

In the 800-meter race, Dannis set a new personal and season-best performance with a time of 2:32.83. Phoebe Liu also raced well, finishing with a personal best of 2:36 in the event.

In the Pole Vault, Scharf earned a strong second place finish overall, clearing the bar at a height of 8”6’.

Competing in the rare distance event triple, Dannis established a new personal best in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 12:54.65, finishing in seventh place overall with her remarkable performance.

In the final event of the evening, the 4x400-meter relay, Sharma, Liu, Nesta Oji and Nankivell ran a solid 4:21.14, securing the fourth-place finish overall.

The team will next compete in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 State Sectional Championship.







