Glynn County commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday to consider a request to demolish the Chick-fil-A in Brunswick and build a new eatery with a drive-thru window.

The new store is not the issue, but a new eatery with a drive up window would need commission approval to reduce the required setback line by about 15 feet to allow for a new driveway and parking alignment. The current setback of 50 feet would be reduced to 35 feet if commissioners approve the request.