The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting Thursday to offer Glynn County residents a chance to learn the latest about clean-up activities at one of the county’s four Superfund sites.

EPA staff will host the meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Jackson Building on the Rise Risley campus, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick. During the drop-in event, they will be able to discuss investigation results and possible alternatives to address contamination in the groundwater and mercury cell building at the LCP Chemicals Superfund site.