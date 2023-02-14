Open in App
Brunswick, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Brunswick News

City commission to consider Okefenokee Swamp resolution

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com,

9 days ago

The Brunswick City Commission will consider throwing its weight behind efforts to protect the Okefenokee Swamp by passing a resolution calling on the United Nations to declare the swamp a World Heritage Site when it meets Wednesday.

Georgia state legislators and members of Georgia’s delegation to the U.S. Congress have issued similar calls in recent weeks for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to grant the designation to the Okefenokee in response to an application from an Alabama company, Twin Pines Minerals, to the state to mine an area outside the swamp for minerals. Environmental groups and a state hydrologist claim the extraction process would be harmful to the swamp.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
If a Nuclear Strike Hits the United States, the past shows where Monroe County residents can go for shelter
Bloomington, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy