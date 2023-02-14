Open in App
Beverly Hills, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Beverly Hills cutting down dozens of ficus trees as part of sidewalk project

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rOWr_0kmW7an100

There's a battle brewing in Beverly Hills over some of its majestic ficus trees.

The city is cutting down nearly 90 trees as part of a sidewalk project.

Officials said tree roots have been causing problems with sidewalks and underground pipes for years and said there's no feasible way to transplant the trees somewhere else.

"Our arborist took a really close look at it and made the determination that the best thing to do would be to replace them so we will remove these, and will repair the sidewalk, make those changes, and then replace New Mexican fan palms and crape myrtles in place of these trees," said Beverly Hills Deputy City Manager Keith Sterling.

David Mirharooni owns several properties along Robertson Boulevard. He said he noticed problems back in 2019 with people tripping and falling due to the damaged sidewalks.

He petitioned the city to make some preemptive changes.

"This issue could happen in six years, it could happen in seven years, it could happen in one year, we don't know," he said. "The answer is it will likely happen, and so if we are, as a city, and we're master planning what this city's going to be, I think number one is safety and if ficus trees, in general, are a hazard, then they should be replaced."

Over the court of the next six to nine months, the trees will be removed, one by one.

The sidewalk will be replaced and new trees will be planted, but that means when we get to those hot summer months, there may be zero tree shade on the busy street.

"We're mindful of the fact that this is a change but I think we have some credibility when it comes to trees in urban forest and we take that very seriously and work," said Sterling. "We're going to make sure this is at the same standards that it's been for so many years."

Some residents, however, aren't fans of the idea.

"It doesn't make sense why so many trees are being cut down," said one resident.

Another resident said, "It's terrible! They're not hurting anybody."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Homeless man now in city motel as he waits for Section 8 housing: 'Indoors is always better'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Laguna Beach set to unveil OC's first Pride-themed lifeguard tower
Laguna Beach, CA1 day ago
Laguna Beach council to vote Tuesday on proposed balloon ban to protect coast
Laguna Beach, CA1 day ago
Woman killed by large falling tree at Anaheim park identified
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Cold weather creating concerns for safety of homeless in SoCal
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
Blizzard warning issued for SoCal mountains, with snow also expected at unusually low elevations
Santa Clarita, CA14 hours ago
Large fire rips through Dominguez High School in Compton, leaving damage to campus cafeteria
Compton, CA1 day ago
Motorcycle street takeover on 6th Street Bridge briefly halts traffic
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
2 dead, several injured after train strikes vehicle in South LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New footage shows Metro train smash into concrete truck stuck on tracks in Inglewood
Inglewood, CA5 days ago
Arrest made in shooting death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell
Hacienda Heights, CA1 day ago
End of an era: Family of famed SoCal car dealer Cal Worthington selling last dealership
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Mourners pay tribute to slain LA bishop as detectives prepare case for DA
Hacienda Heights, CA1 day ago
Body found in San Gabriel Mountains ID'd as 62-year-old Hawthorne hiker missing since January
Hawthorne, CA4 days ago
On The Menu: Corner Grille in Panorama City offers Korean fusion favorites at an affordable price
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Shooting death of LA bishop in Hacienda Heights being investigated as murder, authorities say
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
OC attorney accused of stealing more than $10M to live lavish lifestyle in Vegas
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Raging fire engulfs Lancaster home; family of 4 displaced
Lancaster, CA4 days ago
Lockdown lifted at El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills after reported shooting
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Body of man found in burning motorhome in Playa del Rey
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
23 Long Beach businesses have been burglarized since start of the year, police say
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
78-year-old driver killed after entering 60 Freeway facing oncoming traffic, CHP says
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
LA bishop shot and killed in Hacienda Heights, authorities say
Hacienda Heights, CA3 days ago
Enter to win a pair of tickets to the ultimate "Oscars Experience"!
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Man's body found inside burning home in Valle Vista
Valle Vista, CA3 days ago
Man charged with murder in shooting death of Bishop David O'Connell in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA11 hours ago
Police in Brea searching for missing 74-year-old woman
Brea, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy