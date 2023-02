FOSTORIA — Jayceon Tucker scored 20 points and Machi Johnson added 19 points as the Fostoria boys basketball team picked up a 61-40 win over Elmwood on Monday night.

Elmwood raced out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter, but Fostoria responded by outscoring the Royals 42-18 over the next two quarters to take back control of the game.

Hayden Wickard paced Elmwood with 15 points and Kade Lentz tallied 14 points.