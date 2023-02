indiacurrents.com

A Pathway To Recovery In California – Building A Safer & More Resilient Future By Anjana Nagarajan-Butaney, 9 days ago

By Anjana Nagarajan-Butaney, 9 days ago

“When fires strike or the earth shakes, CA needs to be prepared.” tweeted Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, after a barrage of atmospheric rivers ...