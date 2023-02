CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mia Townes won two event titles posting the top score on the floor (9.950) while tying for the best mark on the beam (9.925) to lead No. 22 Illinois but No. 14 Ohio State won the team title 196.825-196.600 at Huff Hall Monday night.

