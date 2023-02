Bloodhound tracking dogs helped Kingsland police officers find a man who was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing another man, a release from the Kingsland Police Department said.

Officers responded to a home on Gary’s Place in Kingsland at around 1 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from several stab wounds, the release said. He was treated by Kingsland Fire and Rescue and Camden County Fire and Rescue squads then transported to UF Health Shands Hospital for further care.