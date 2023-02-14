El Paso high school sports results: Basketball, softball, soccer, swimming, wrestling

High school basketball

Girls

Monday, Feb. 13

Bidistrict playoffs

Class 6A

Pebble Hills 53, San Angelo Central 52 , OT

Leading scorers: Pebble Hills - Jordan Sapien 19, Krystal Talavera 14.

Franklin 89, Odessa High 44

Leading scorers: Franklin - Amaris Valadez 34, Caitlynn Clark 16, Leah Perea 13

Frenship 64, El Dorado 39

Top scorers: El Dorado - Aryam Gomez 9 points, 6 rebounds, Mirabelle Estrada 8 points

Class 5A

Bel Air 47, Canutillo 34

Leading scorers: Bel Air - V. Moreno 19, N.Mota 10, R. Levario 8. Canutillo - K. Cruz 18, R. Perez 12

Bel Air 59, Del Valle 16

Leading scorers: Burges - Jordyn Hernandez 21, Brianna Varags 15

Chapin def. Ysleta

Leading scorers: Chapin - Samantha Triana 27, Luna Moreno 24, Jasmin Holt 22, Natalie Mesa 22

Class 4A

Riverside def. YWA

Leading scorers: Riverside - Sophiya Bustillos 23, Hazel Veloz 18, Yasmin Rios 10. YWA - Angelina Alvarez 18

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Class 6A

Eastwood 31, Midland Legacy 20

Leading scorers: Eastwood - Victoria Duran 9, Abigail Ortega 6

Class 5A

Andress 39, Hanks 34

Leading scorers: Andress - Allenae Martin-Lewis 13, Leslie Mojica 9. Hanks - Daisy Fernandez 13

Class 4A

Irvin 46, San Elizario 36

Leading scorers -- San Elizario: Audrey Hernandez 24 points. Irvin: Hannah Jones 22 points; Meia Rocha 13 points

Clint 55, Austin 16

Top scorers for Clint: - Aylin Garcia with 15 points, Jocelyn Castro with 21 points.

Mountain View 36, Bowie 18

Leading scorers: Mountain View - Tiara Trujillo 10, Ximena Delgado 10

Area round scores

Thursday, Feb. 16

Class 4A

Canyon High def. Clint

Seminole def. Mountain View, 77-38

Mountain View leading scorers: Tiara Trujillo 23 , Lileni Ayala 6

Canyon Randall 58, Irvin 36

Class 5A

Amarillo Tascosa 47, Bel Air 39

BA scorers: Victoria Moreno 21, Norma Mota 11

Amarillo High 77, Andress 42

Leading scorers: Andress - Leslie Mojica 22, Allenae-Martin Lewis 13

Class 6A

Southlake Carroll 69, Eastwood 41

Friday, Feb. 17

Class 4A

Riverside 38, Pampa 29

Leading scorers: Riverside - Sophiya Bustillos 15, Hazel Veloz 11, Yazmin Rios 8

Canyon Randall 56, Irvin 34

Class 5A

Lubbock Monterey 96, Burges 50

Leading scorers: Burges - Tranyah de Rouen 13, Brianna Vargas 10

Lubbock Cooper 78, Chapin 59

Leading scorers: Chapin - Natalie Mesa 22, Samantha Triana 16

Class 6A

Keller 86, Franklin 66

Leading scorers: Franklin - Caitlynn Clark 16, Emma Basiger 17, Amaris Valadez 14

North Crowley 72, Pebble Hills 66

Leading scorers: Pebble Hills Jordan Sapien 34, Kiana Valdez 12

All-District 1-6A

MVP: Amaris Valadez, Senior, Franklin High School

Offensive MVP: Jordan Sapien, Sophomore, Pebble Hills High School

Defensive MVP: Caitlynn Clark, Junior, Franklin High School

Newcomer of the Year: Mia Hairston, Freshman, Montwood High School

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Watters, Franklin High School

First Team

Fatime Seck, Franklin; Emma Balsiger, Franklin; Lea Perea, Franklin; Amaya Williams, Eastwood; Maya Campos, Eastwood, Mirakle Anderson, Eastwood; Krystal Talavera, Pebble Hills; Kiana Valdez, Pebble Hills; Alyssa Abascal, El Dorado; Alexa Munoz, Montwood; Jayzlynn Hernandez, Montwood; Angie Sanchez, Americas; Ella Feuille, Coronado; Hazel Pearson, Socorro; Gabriella Martinez, Eastlake

Second Team

Monique Contreras, Franklin; Olivia White, Pebble Hils; Aryam Gomez, El Dorado; Maribelle Estrada, El Dorado; Timar Alexander, Americas; Jaedyn Herrera, Americas; Jackie Guerra, Eastlake; Crystal Velarde, Coronado; Victoria Duran, Eastwood

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

El Paso High 46, Jefferson 38

Leading scorers: El Paso High - Charlie Ruhmann 14 pts, Sebastian Ruvalcaba 10 pts. Jefferson - Emiliano Ramos-Solis 11 pts, Ira Marrufo 10 pts

Andress 66, Canutillo 55

Leading scorers: Andress J. Williams 23 pts, C. Gulley 12 pts J. Oggs 10 pts. Canutillo - Gio Gutierrez 19, Joseph Martinez 10, Kiki Salmon 9

Bel Air 42, Ysleta 36

Leading scorers: BA: Anthony Favela 14 pts Israel Robles 10 pts Ashton Vasquez 8 pts Mikey Esparza 8 pts Ysleta: Azaiah Thompson 16 pts Quincy Johnson 8 pts

Montwood 40, Socorro 33

Leading scorers: Montwood - Gabe Gutierrez - 12pts 7rbs Ricardo Jauregui - 10 pts 11 rbs, Sebastian Gutierrez - 10 pts

Franklin 59, Americas 47

Leading scorers: Franklin - FHS- Bohls 16, Mitchell 11, Vargas 10. Franklin - A. Marquez 25

Hanks 56, Horizon 41

Leading scorers: Hanks - Israel Gonzalez 18, Daniel Perez 11, Erik Folkedahl 11

Chapin 76, Burges 33

Leading scorers: Chapin - Bryson Goldsmith 27, Eli Rodriguez 10

Bowie 36, Irvin 34

Leading scorers -- Bowie: A. Ontiveros 14 points; J. Camacho 11 points. Irvi: Sebastian Sepulveda 9 points

Parkland 58, Del Valle 42

Leading scorers: Parkland Isiah Medrano 18, Jashaun Kinnard 14, Julian Moreno 12, Jordan Diaz 11

Anthony 76, El Paso Homeschool 62

Leading scorers: Marcus Lerma: 24 points Aaron Guerrero: 19 points Marcos Gutierrez: 12 points Angel Solis: 10 points

Nolan Catholic 51, Cathedral 43 (TAPPS Playoffs)

Leading scorers: Cathedral Diego Perez 12 Ben Story 11 Nolan Gio Ndikaka 15 Cayden Villescas 13

Clint 48, San Elizario 43

Leading scorers: Clint - Angel Gallo 13, Manny Maldonado 13. San Eli - Miguel Rivera 14, Matt Cruz 19

El Dorado 58, Pebble Hills 51

Leading scorers: PHHS-D.Torres-22 pts, N. Sapien-15 pts. Aztecs-A.Sanchez-23 pts, J. Hudson-7 pts, Jacob Miller 2 pts

Riverside 54, Mountain View 47

Top scorers RHS Jose Guardado - 11 Julian Melendez - 12 Robert Saenz - 15. MVHS A. Esparza - 13 A. Valenzuela - 14

Coronado 65, Eastlake 34

Coronado top scorers: Enrique Castro 27, Aiden Diamos 14

Friday, Feb. 17 seeding games

Mountain View 62, Fabens 59 in Class 4A

Mountain View top scorers: Andrew Esparza 14, Alan Valenzuela 14, Diego Gonzalez 8

Eastwood 41, Franklin 40 in Class 6A

Leading scorers: Eastwood - Diego Carrera 21, Edward Avila with game-winning free throws

Wink 71, Anthony 58 in Class 2A seeding game

Playoff Schedule

Monday, Feb. 20

Bidistrict round

Class 3A

Tornillo vs. Brownfield, 6 p.m. CST at Wink

Class 5A

Burges at Parkland, 6 p.m.

Bel Air at Chapin, 6 p.m.

Del Valle at Andress, 7 p.m.

Canutillo at Hanks, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 4A

San Elizario at Harmony Science Academy 6 p.m.

Fabens at Bowie, 6:30 p.m.

Irvin at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Austin at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Americas vs. Frenship, 4 p.m. CST at Fort Stockton HS

Coronado at Odessa High, 6 p.m. CST

High School Softball

Monday, Feb. 13

Eastwood 20, Chapin 0

WP: V. Alvarado, 6 K's. LP: Michelle Perez

Chapin: Cassandra Sanchez 1-1. Eastwood - V. Alvarado 3-3, M. Guillen 3-4, A. Hernandez 3-4 3 RBI, J. Saucedo 2-2, D. Churchill 1-1, C. Mena 1-1, D. Aguilera 2 RBI, B. Martell 2-3, G. DeAnda 3-4, 3 RBI

Tuesday, Feb. 14

San Elizario 13, Burges 4

San Eli stats: WP - Keara Munoz. Ashley Garcia 2-4, RBI, Brisa Flores 1-2, RB, Keara Munoz 2 RBI, Jocelyn Diaz 1-3, 2 RBI

El Paso High 20, Bowie 1

WP: D. Ontiveros, 5 K's.

Hitters: D. Ontiveros - 2-2, RBI, L. De LUna 2-2, 2 RBIs, S. Acosta 1-1, 2 RBI, V. Mendoza 2-2

Hanks 7, Eastlake 0

WP. D. Spearman 14 K's. Hanks leading hitters: Spearman 2-4, D. Avelar 1-3, M. Bailey 1-3, RBI, S. Diaz 2-3, 2 RB, A. Salazar 2-3, RBI, J. Osuna 2-3, RBI.

El Dorado 12, Riverside 9

WP: V. Solis, 6K's. El Dorado leaders: J. Schmidt 2-3, 1RBI,1BB M. Davis 3-4, 2RBI S. Sanchez, 2-4, 1RBI

Del Valle 10, Montwood 7

Montwood top hitters: S. Sandoval 3-4; 2 RBIs I. Salazar 2-4; 1 RBI P. Vélez 2-3; 2 RBIs

Americas 13, Parkland 3

WP D. Castillo AHS leaders: S. Sepulveda 2-2 3B, HR 4 RBI S. Flores 2-2 2B RBI O. Solis 2B 2 RBI M. Aguilar 2-2 2 RBI PHS- G. De laTorre 2-3

Franklin 10, Bel Air 9

WP: Kehasbah Gaussain 8 K's. Franklin top hitters: Celeste Flores 2-3, 2 RBIs, Linette Delara 2-4, Gaussain 2-4, Adrian Pena 2-4, 2 RBIs

Pebble Hills 9, Ysleta 4

WP: Peyton Farris 6 K's. Leading hitters for Pebble Hills: Abigail Cox 1-2, RBI, Talina Mendez 2-3, Riley Cassiday 2-3, RB

Canutillo 12, Coronado 4

WP Alina Banda 7 K's. Top Hitters for Canutillo: Abigail Lujan 4-5, 3 RBI, Khole Borjas, 4-5, 2 RBI

Thursday, Feb. 16

Parkland 5, Lulin 1

Parkland 9, Riverside 4

Eastwood 5, Argyle 3

Northwest 6, Eastwood 3

Friday, Feb. 17

Lehman 8, Parkland 5

Parkland 4, Hondo 0

Saturday, Feb. 18

Canutillo 14, El Paso 4

Winning Pitcher: Fr. Alina Banda: 5IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 8 SO. Top Hitters: So. Zoe Borjas: (2-2) 2 2B, BB, 2RBI, 2R Fr. Alina Banda: (2-2) 2 1B, BB, 2RBI, 2R

High school soccer

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Eastlake 6, Eastwood 0

Eastlake goals: Hector Marin (1), Jordan Widner (2), Gustavo Muela (1) and Julian Aleman (2).

Franklin 3, El Dorado 2

Goals: Franklin - Dio Aranda, Edgar Alvarez, Daniel Moreno

Andress 3, Jefferson 1

Andress goals: Paulo Diaz, Isaiah Owens 2

Bowie 1, Harmony Science Academy 0

Bowie goal: Sebastian Gutierrez

Chapin 3, Canutillo 1

Friday, Feb. 17

Chapin 5, El Paso High 0

Goals: Jovan Moreno 2, Andrew Villegas, Ramses Guzman, Angel Flores

Andress 4, Burges 2

Andress goals: Paulo Diaz 2, Isaiah Owens 2

Montwood def. Americas in PK's

Eastlake 2, El Dorado 1

Eastlake goals: Xavier Peinado (1) and the game winner by Jordan Widner (1)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Hanks 4, Parkland 1

Hanks goals: Lerrick Villa, Isaac Holguin, Angel Garcia-Montoya 2

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Eastwood 2, Eastlake 1

Goals: Eastlake - Del Real

Montwood 4, Coronado 3

Montwood goals: Daniela Portillo 2, Vianey Adame, Soleil Ortez

Franklin 4, El Dorado 9

Franklin goals: Michelle Naderman 2, Isabel Ramirez, Jazmyn Guerrero

Americas 5, Socorro 2

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Jefferson 2, Andress 1

Chapin 3, Canutillo 0

Thursday, Feb. 16

El Paso High 2, Burges 1

El Paso High goals: Emma O'Neill 1, Doriela Norzagaray

Friday, Feb. 17

Montwood 1, Americas 0

Eastlake 3, El Dorado 0

Eastlake goals: One was own goal, Alyssa Alba (1), and Kaeyra Hernandez (1)

Franklin 3, Coronado 1

Franklin goals: Sakura Ala, Ainsleigh Thomson, Michelle Naderman

Bowie 3, Clint 0

Eastwood 2, Pebble Hills 0

Saturday, Feb. 18

Andress 5, Burges 0

Andress goals: Bella Morgas 3, Andrea Iniguez 2

El Paso High 3, Chapin 0

High school wrestling

El Paso UIL State Individual Champions

Judith Sandoval, Hanks, 100 pounds, Class 5A

Keilani Guillermo, Chapin, 132 pounds, Class 5A

Leilani Sanchez, Andress, 235 pounds, Class 5A

Jubilee Rendon, Franklin, 100 pounds, Class 6A

Alexis Montes, Eastwood, 120 pounds, Class 6A

Erica Cobos, Americas, 235 pounds, Class 6A

Trebor Moreno, Eastwood, 132 pounds, Class 6A

Gavin Ramos, Montwood, 150 pounds, Class 6A

Team Title

Class 6A

Eastwood co-champs with Allen, 67.5 points

