Change location
El Paso high school sports results: Basketball, softball, soccer, swimming, wrestling
By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times,9 days ago
High school basketball
Girls
Monday, Feb. 13
Bidistrict playoffs
Class 6A
Pebble Hills 53, San Angelo Central 52 , OT
Leading scorers: Pebble Hills - Jordan Sapien 19, Krystal Talavera 14.
Franklin 89, Odessa High 44
Leading scorers: Franklin - Amaris Valadez 34, Caitlynn Clark 16, Leah Perea 13
Frenship 64, El Dorado 39
Top scorers: El Dorado - Aryam Gomez 9 points, 6 rebounds, Mirabelle Estrada 8 points
Class 5A
Bel Air 47, Canutillo 34
Leading scorers: Bel Air - V. Moreno 19, N.Mota 10, R. Levario 8. Canutillo - K. Cruz 18, R. Perez 12
Bel Air 59, Del Valle 16
Leading scorers: Burges - Jordyn Hernandez 21, Brianna Varags 15
Chapin def. Ysleta
Leading scorers: Chapin - Samantha Triana 27, Luna Moreno 24, Jasmin Holt 22, Natalie Mesa 22
Class 4A
Riverside def. YWA
Leading scorers: Riverside - Sophiya Bustillos 23, Hazel Veloz 18, Yasmin Rios 10. YWA - Angelina Alvarez 18
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Class 6A
Eastwood 31, Midland Legacy 20
Leading scorers: Eastwood - Victoria Duran 9, Abigail Ortega 6
Class 5A
Andress 39, Hanks 34
Leading scorers: Andress - Allenae Martin-Lewis 13, Leslie Mojica 9. Hanks - Daisy Fernandez 13
Class 4A
Irvin 46, San Elizario 36
Leading scorers -- San Elizario: Audrey Hernandez 24 points. Irvin: Hannah Jones 22 points; Meia Rocha 13 points
Clint 55, Austin 16
Top scorers for Clint: - Aylin Garcia with 15 points, Jocelyn Castro with 21 points.
Mountain View 36, Bowie 18
Leading scorers: Mountain View - Tiara Trujillo 10, Ximena Delgado 10
Area round scores
Thursday, Feb. 16
Class 4A
Canyon High def. Clint
Seminole def. Mountain View, 77-38
Mountain View leading scorers: Tiara Trujillo 23 , Lileni Ayala 6
Canyon Randall 58, Irvin 36
Class 5A
Amarillo Tascosa 47, Bel Air 39
BA scorers: Victoria Moreno 21, Norma Mota 11
Amarillo High 77, Andress 42
Leading scorers: Andress - Leslie Mojica 22, Allenae-Martin Lewis 13
Class 6A
Southlake Carroll 69, Eastwood 41
Friday, Feb. 17
Class 4A
Riverside 38, Pampa 29
Leading scorers: Riverside - Sophiya Bustillos 15, Hazel Veloz 11, Yazmin Rios 8
Canyon Randall 56, Irvin 34
Class 5A
Lubbock Monterey 96, Burges 50
Leading scorers: Burges - Tranyah de Rouen 13, Brianna Vargas 10
Lubbock Cooper 78, Chapin 59
Leading scorers: Chapin - Natalie Mesa 22, Samantha Triana 16
Class 6A
Keller 86, Franklin 66
Leading scorers: Franklin - Caitlynn Clark 16, Emma Basiger 17, Amaris Valadez 14
North Crowley 72, Pebble Hills 66
Leading scorers: Pebble Hills Jordan Sapien 34, Kiana Valdez 12
All-District 1-6A
MVP: Amaris Valadez, Senior, Franklin High School
Offensive MVP: Jordan Sapien, Sophomore, Pebble Hills High School
Defensive MVP: Caitlynn Clark, Junior, Franklin High School
Newcomer of the Year: Mia Hairston, Freshman, Montwood High School
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Watters, Franklin High School
First Team
Fatime Seck, Franklin; Emma Balsiger, Franklin; Lea Perea, Franklin; Amaya Williams, Eastwood; Maya Campos, Eastwood, Mirakle Anderson, Eastwood; Krystal Talavera, Pebble Hills; Kiana Valdez, Pebble Hills; Alyssa Abascal, El Dorado; Alexa Munoz, Montwood; Jayzlynn Hernandez, Montwood; Angie Sanchez, Americas; Ella Feuille, Coronado; Hazel Pearson, Socorro; Gabriella Martinez, Eastlake
Second Team
Monique Contreras, Franklin; Olivia White, Pebble Hils; Aryam Gomez, El Dorado; Maribelle Estrada, El Dorado; Timar Alexander, Americas; Jaedyn Herrera, Americas; Jackie Guerra, Eastlake; Crystal Velarde, Coronado; Victoria Duran, Eastwood
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 13
El Paso High 46, Jefferson 38
Leading scorers: El Paso High - Charlie Ruhmann 14 pts, Sebastian Ruvalcaba 10 pts. Jefferson - Emiliano Ramos-Solis 11 pts, Ira Marrufo 10 pts
Andress 66, Canutillo 55
Leading scorers: Andress J. Williams 23 pts, C. Gulley 12 pts J. Oggs 10 pts. Canutillo - Gio Gutierrez 19, Joseph Martinez 10, Kiki Salmon 9
Bel Air 42, Ysleta 36
Leading scorers: BA: Anthony Favela 14 pts Israel Robles 10 pts Ashton Vasquez 8 pts Mikey Esparza 8 pts Ysleta: Azaiah Thompson 16 pts Quincy Johnson 8 pts
Montwood 40, Socorro 33
Leading scorers: Montwood - Gabe Gutierrez - 12pts 7rbs Ricardo Jauregui - 10 pts 11 rbs, Sebastian Gutierrez - 10 pts
Franklin 59, Americas 47
Leading scorers: Franklin - FHS- Bohls 16, Mitchell 11, Vargas 10. Franklin - A. Marquez 25
Hanks 56, Horizon 41
Leading scorers: Hanks - Israel Gonzalez 18, Daniel Perez 11, Erik Folkedahl 11
Chapin 76, Burges 33
Leading scorers: Chapin - Bryson Goldsmith 27, Eli Rodriguez 10
Bowie 36, Irvin 34
Leading scorers -- Bowie: A. Ontiveros 14 points; J. Camacho 11 points. Irvi: Sebastian Sepulveda 9 points
Parkland 58, Del Valle 42
Leading scorers: Parkland Isiah Medrano 18, Jashaun Kinnard 14, Julian Moreno 12, Jordan Diaz 11
Anthony 76, El Paso Homeschool 62
Leading scorers: Marcus Lerma: 24 points Aaron Guerrero: 19 points Marcos Gutierrez: 12 points Angel Solis: 10 points
Nolan Catholic 51, Cathedral 43 (TAPPS Playoffs)
Leading scorers: Cathedral Diego Perez 12 Ben Story 11 Nolan Gio Ndikaka 15 Cayden Villescas 13
Clint 48, San Elizario 43
Leading scorers: Clint - Angel Gallo 13, Manny Maldonado 13. San Eli - Miguel Rivera 14, Matt Cruz 19
El Dorado 58, Pebble Hills 51
Leading scorers: PHHS-D.Torres-22 pts, N. Sapien-15 pts. Aztecs-A.Sanchez-23 pts, J. Hudson-7 pts, Jacob Miller 2 pts
Riverside 54, Mountain View 47
Top scorers RHS Jose Guardado - 11 Julian Melendez - 12 Robert Saenz - 15. MVHS A. Esparza - 13 A. Valenzuela - 14
Coronado 65, Eastlake 34
Coronado top scorers: Enrique Castro 27, Aiden Diamos 14
Friday, Feb. 17 seeding games
Mountain View 62, Fabens 59 in Class 4A
Mountain View top scorers: Andrew Esparza 14, Alan Valenzuela 14, Diego Gonzalez 8
Eastwood 41, Franklin 40 in Class 6A
Leading scorers: Eastwood - Diego Carrera 21, Edward Avila with game-winning free throws
Wink 71, Anthony 58 in Class 2A seeding game
Playoff Schedule
Monday, Feb. 20
Bidistrict round
Class 3A
Tornillo vs. Brownfield, 6 p.m. CST at Wink
Class 5A
Burges at Parkland, 6 p.m.
Bel Air at Chapin, 6 p.m.
Del Valle at Andress, 7 p.m.
Canutillo at Hanks, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Class 4A
San Elizario at Harmony Science Academy 6 p.m.
Fabens at Bowie, 6:30 p.m.
Irvin at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Austin at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Americas vs. Frenship, 4 p.m. CST at Fort Stockton HS
Coronado at Odessa High, 6 p.m. CST
High School Softball
Monday, Feb. 13
Eastwood 20, Chapin 0
WP: V. Alvarado, 6 K's. LP: Michelle Perez
Chapin: Cassandra Sanchez 1-1. Eastwood - V. Alvarado 3-3, M. Guillen 3-4, A. Hernandez 3-4 3 RBI, J. Saucedo 2-2, D. Churchill 1-1, C. Mena 1-1, D. Aguilera 2 RBI, B. Martell 2-3, G. DeAnda 3-4, 3 RBI
Tuesday, Feb. 14
San Elizario 13, Burges 4
San Eli stats: WP - Keara Munoz. Ashley Garcia 2-4, RBI, Brisa Flores 1-2, RB, Keara Munoz 2 RBI, Jocelyn Diaz 1-3, 2 RBI
El Paso High 20, Bowie 1
WP: D. Ontiveros, 5 K's.
Hitters: D. Ontiveros - 2-2, RBI, L. De LUna 2-2, 2 RBIs, S. Acosta 1-1, 2 RBI, V. Mendoza 2-2
Hanks 7, Eastlake 0
WP. D. Spearman 14 K's. Hanks leading hitters: Spearman 2-4, D. Avelar 1-3, M. Bailey 1-3, RBI, S. Diaz 2-3, 2 RB, A. Salazar 2-3, RBI, J. Osuna 2-3, RBI.
El Dorado 12, Riverside 9
WP: V. Solis, 6K's. El Dorado leaders: J. Schmidt 2-3, 1RBI,1BB M. Davis 3-4, 2RBI S. Sanchez, 2-4, 1RBI
Del Valle 10, Montwood 7
Montwood top hitters: S. Sandoval 3-4; 2 RBIs I. Salazar 2-4; 1 RBI P. Vélez 2-3; 2 RBIs
Americas 13, Parkland 3
WP D. Castillo AHS leaders: S. Sepulveda 2-2 3B, HR 4 RBI S. Flores 2-2 2B RBI O. Solis 2B 2 RBI M. Aguilar 2-2 2 RBI PHS- G. De laTorre 2-3
Franklin 10, Bel Air 9
WP: Kehasbah Gaussain 8 K's. Franklin top hitters: Celeste Flores 2-3, 2 RBIs, Linette Delara 2-4, Gaussain 2-4, Adrian Pena 2-4, 2 RBIs
Pebble Hills 9, Ysleta 4
WP: Peyton Farris 6 K's. Leading hitters for Pebble Hills: Abigail Cox 1-2, RBI, Talina Mendez 2-3, Riley Cassiday 2-3, RB
Canutillo 12, Coronado 4
WP Alina Banda 7 K's. Top Hitters for Canutillo: Abigail Lujan 4-5, 3 RBI, Khole Borjas, 4-5, 2 RBI
Thursday, Feb. 16
Parkland 5, Lulin 1
Parkland 9, Riverside 4
Eastwood 5, Argyle 3
Northwest 6, Eastwood 3
Friday, Feb. 17
Lehman 8, Parkland 5
Parkland 4, Hondo 0
Saturday, Feb. 18
Canutillo 14, El Paso 4
Winning Pitcher: Fr. Alina Banda: 5IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 8 SO. Top Hitters: So. Zoe Borjas: (2-2) 2 2B, BB, 2RBI, 2R Fr. Alina Banda: (2-2) 2 1B, BB, 2RBI, 2R
High school soccer
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Eastlake 6, Eastwood 0
Eastlake goals: Hector Marin (1), Jordan Widner (2), Gustavo Muela (1) and Julian Aleman (2).
Franklin 3, El Dorado 2
Goals: Franklin - Dio Aranda, Edgar Alvarez, Daniel Moreno
Andress 3, Jefferson 1
Andress goals: Paulo Diaz, Isaiah Owens 2
Bowie 1, Harmony Science Academy 0
Bowie goal: Sebastian Gutierrez
Chapin 3, Canutillo 1
Friday, Feb. 17
Chapin 5, El Paso High 0
Goals: Jovan Moreno 2, Andrew Villegas, Ramses Guzman, Angel Flores
Andress 4, Burges 2
Andress goals: Paulo Diaz 2, Isaiah Owens 2
Montwood def. Americas in PK's
Eastlake 2, El Dorado 1
Eastlake goals: Xavier Peinado (1) and the game winner by Jordan Widner (1)
Saturday, Feb. 18
Hanks 4, Parkland 1
Hanks goals: Lerrick Villa, Isaac Holguin, Angel Garcia-Montoya 2
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Eastwood 2, Eastlake 1
Goals: Eastlake - Del Real
Montwood 4, Coronado 3
Montwood goals: Daniela Portillo 2, Vianey Adame, Soleil Ortez
Franklin 4, El Dorado 9
Franklin goals: Michelle Naderman 2, Isabel Ramirez, Jazmyn Guerrero
Americas 5, Socorro 2
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Jefferson 2, Andress 1
Chapin 3, Canutillo 0
Thursday, Feb. 16
El Paso High 2, Burges 1
El Paso High goals: Emma O'Neill 1, Doriela Norzagaray
Friday, Feb. 17
Montwood 1, Americas 0
Eastlake 3, El Dorado 0
Eastlake goals: One was own goal, Alyssa Alba (1), and Kaeyra Hernandez (1)
Franklin 3, Coronado 1
Franklin goals: Sakura Ala, Ainsleigh Thomson, Michelle Naderman
Bowie 3, Clint 0
Eastwood 2, Pebble Hills 0
Saturday, Feb. 18
Andress 5, Burges 0
Andress goals: Bella Morgas 3, Andrea Iniguez 2
El Paso High 3, Chapin 0
High school wrestling
El Paso UIL State Individual Champions
Judith Sandoval, Hanks, 100 pounds, Class 5A
Keilani Guillermo, Chapin, 132 pounds, Class 5A
Leilani Sanchez, Andress, 235 pounds, Class 5A
Jubilee Rendon, Franklin, 100 pounds, Class 6A
Alexis Montes, Eastwood, 120 pounds, Class 6A
Erica Cobos, Americas, 235 pounds, Class 6A
Trebor Moreno, Eastwood, 132 pounds, Class 6A
Gavin Ramos, Montwood, 150 pounds, Class 6A
Team Title
Class 6A
Eastwood co-champs with Allen, 67.5 points
Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso high school sports results: Basketball, softball, soccer, swimming, wrestling
Comments / 0