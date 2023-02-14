Dorchester shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

An investigation remains ongoing.

A Monday night shooting in Dorchester left at least one victim dead and another “in critical condition,” authorities said.

Boston police said they responded at 8:08 p.m. to 21 Dewey St. Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who were then taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead.

The other victim is “in critical condition,” the department said in a Tuesday morning release.

Both victims were identified as men, but their ages and other details have not yet been released.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

The department reminded the public that anyone who needs emotional support regarding distressing events can reach out to the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support at all hours of the day at 617-431-0125.