Hanford Sentinel

Diablo safety committee to review SB 846 issues during two-day meeting in Avila Beach By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com, 9 days ago

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com, 9 days ago

Extended operation issues affected by Senate Bill 846 will be reviewed and evaluated by the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee in one of the sessions... ...