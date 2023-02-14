Keys guides renew research funding

The Lower Keys Guides Association has renewed its annual funding of the non-profit conservation group Bonefish & Tarpon Trust for science-based programs to conserve the Lower Keys permit fishery, setting the stage for increased collaboration between the two organizations.

LKGA has supported Bonefish & Tarpon Trust for more than 12 years through its March Merkin Permit Tournament held annually in Key West. Past funding provided by LKGA was instrumental to the success of Project Permit, a decade-long research initiative, according to BTT officials. BTT partnered with LKGA in Project Permit to use guide expertise and science to identify and resolve threats to the permit fishery in the Florida Keys.

“The Lower Keys Guides Association is pleased to announce a commitment to providing ongoing funding to Bonefish & Tarpon Trust through the March Merkin Permit Tournament,” LKGA President Andrew Tipler said. “When LKGA took over the Merkin there was a five-year commitment to donate 50% of the proceeds to BTT. Looking to the future of this fishery, LKGA’s board of directors polled the guide membership. The guides responded with a resounding ‘yes’ vote and LKGA is pleased to renew the support. We look forward to continuing to work with BTT on issues that have such importance to the health of the fishery.”

BTT and LKGA worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to implement a special regulatory zone in the Florida Keys to reduce harvest pressure on permit, and also a seasonal no-fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks, the most important permit spawning site in the Keys. This closure was needed in part because Project Permit research demonstrated that over a third of permit hooked at Western Dry Rocks reef were eaten by sharks prior to being landed. Work to further conserve the fishery continues with the Permit Spawning Monitoring Program, which tracks the recovery of spawning permit at Western Dry Rocks, and evaluates stresses to spawning permit at other sites throughout the Keys.

Florida International University conducted initial research shortly after the closure was implemented and did a demographic study and a study looking at permit swimming and schooling activity. The study was followed up by a study by Carleton University of Canada in which researchers tagged roughly 60 permit at Western Dry Rocks and three other sites in the Lower Keys and are tracking their movements.

The researchers have documented roughly 800 to 1,000 permit at Western Dry Rocks and about 200 to 500 at the other sites, said Ross Boucek, BTT Florida Keys Initiative manager. They have also documented about five to 11 reef sharks at Western Dry Rocks, with the occasional hammerhead shark, Boucek said. The other sites had about one shark per site.

Boucek called Western Dry Rocks a “revolving door of fish.”

“The partnership and collaboration between LKGA and BTT have catalyzed unprecedented positive change for our fisheries and the habitats that support them, and this is just the beginning,” Boucek said. “It is a tremendous honor to know that we are continuing this productive collaboration. Working with LKGA guides is one of the best parts of my job.”

In recent months, BTT and LKGA have also worked closely to support a set of science-based recommendations for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Restoration Blueprint that underscore the critical importance of habitat, water quality and enforcement to ensure shallow-water habitats are adequately protected while also providing for responsible access. In the Lower Keys, the recommendations from BTT and LKGA would increase seagrass and hard bottom protections by 1,427 and 127 acres, respectively.

