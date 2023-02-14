City releases annual report

The City of Key West recently announced the release of its 2022 Annual Report. The publication is available in print as well as electronically.

The report highlights the city’s accomplishment during the past year and provides the community a quick, accessible guide to the various departments that serve the citizens. The 2022 Annual Report is available at City Hall, 1300 White St. The electronic report is available on the city’s web site at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.

“I’m proud to present the final annual report to be issued under my leadership,” said City Manager Patti McLauchlin, who is retiring this year. “This report serves as a progress report,” she said, “and much more. You’ll find departmental budgets, contact information, a listing of city boards and other details to help our citizens understand their city government.”