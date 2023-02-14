Unfinished business facing Marathon City Council

It was uncertain which issues the Marathon City Council would tackle first or what they’d finalize on their Valentine’s Day session, given the three significant discussion items that were shelved from the December and January sessions.

The most contentious and potentially legally challenging subject facing this largely new council since December has been the motion to adjust BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees since the city has a building department budget surplus and lowering BPAS fees would narrow that surplus.

That alone wasn’t as troublesome as the discussion about whether to simply lower the fees for future applications or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past, since City Attorney Steve Williams cautioned the council on the perils of such a decision, saying that “some council members who approve credits or rebates could be beneficiaries of such a decision, which would pose a voting conflict.” It was determined after the January session that four of the five council members would benefit from such a ruling.

The council was expected to finalize councilwoman Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual nonprofit grant pool. After the January session, determining the amount of money to be allotted to the grant pool and the qualifying criteria were the parameters that held up a final decision.

Finally, the council heard Resolution 2023-05 in January, which would update the city’s point values and its relation to developers acquiring buildable land amidst BPAS becoming more competitive and the scarcity of building allocations available to the city. The motion was carried on this resolution with further changes to be reviewed at the February session.

New items on the agenda included Resolution 2023-12, which would pave the way for a final settlement with the Boatworks Investments LLC project. According to City Manager George Garrett, this ruling relates to permits on the property at 39th Street and is merely a settlement between the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the City of Marathon to close out the permit process. This conceptual framework for settling this consolidated case would negate the need for a final hearing, except for bringing live-aboards upland, said Garrett.

Resolution 2023-22 would extend a services contract between the city and former Building Department head Noe Martinez for an additional six months. Martinez stepped down in October 2022, but has remained on contract to complete projects under his purview when he resigned and finalize plan reviews of the Valhalla project on Grassy Key.

The “Streets, Sidewalks and Other Public Places” ordinance was up for debate again to amend the city code, stipulating homeowner responsibility to maintain access for public services, like fire, emergency response, public and private utility services, mail and package delivery and garbage service.

Other business slated to be heard included Resolution 2023-24, which authorizes the city manager to spend almost $50,000 for cleaning and inspection of the Boot Key Harbor City Marina Mooring Field.

Finally, Resolution 2023-19 would demonstrate the council’s support for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority to situate a reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon. A new plant is set to come online in Stock Island that will benefit Monroe County residents, but since replacing the near 50-year-old transmission line will be costly and prolonged, this would allow FKAA to generate more water locally in the interim.