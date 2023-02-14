CFK to host coral lecture

The College of the Florida Keys will continue its 2023 VIP Series with a presentation on “Coral Restoration” by Jason Spadaro of Mote Marine Lab at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus.

Spadaro, a CFK marine science adjunct instructor, will explain why coral reefs are in trouble and how centuries of natural and human effects have degraded the reefs to the point where natural recovery is not likely. Spadaro will discuss the various methods that he and other Mote scientists are using to solve the complex problems of coral reefs and help better understand what is necessary to preserve, protect, and restore our iconic coral reef ecosystems.

Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door. Admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call CFK at 305-296-9081 or visit http://www.CFK.edu/VIP.