Conchs' postseason run ends in PK shootout in semifinals

Playing through the toughest region in the FHSAA boys soccer tournament, which featured seven of the top 10 teams in the entire state, Key West, which was ranked seventh overall, had already racked up one upset by defeating MAST Academy in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Key West needed to get past No. 2 Gulliver Prep, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the FIU Stadium, and once again put up a great fight against a top-notch program, sending the match into extra periods tied at 2 at the rend of regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, the contest would be decided via penalty kick, which is how the Conchs won the quarterfinal matchup. This time around it would not go in Key West’s favor, as Gulliver claimed the shootout victory to advance to the Region 4-4A championships against Cardinal Gibbons, No. 4 in the state, who also needed to go to a shootout for move into the final round after beating defending state champion St. Brendan.

The loss ends the season for Key West, which finished with a 12-5-1 mark on the campaign.