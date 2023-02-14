FHP involved in fatal accident in Upper Keys

Traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys was backed up most of Monday afternoon following a fatal pedestrian accident involving a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at Mile Marker 98, according to the FHP. A trooper was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 in a marked FHP patrol vehicle. The trooper was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian, an adult female, who was attempting to cross the roadway, FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said.

The pedestrian died on scene as a result of her injuries. Both southbound travel lanes were shut down throughout the preliminary investigation on scene. Traffic was flowing on the shoulder, Camacho said.

The roadway was reopened after being closed while officers investigated the crash.

“This is an active investigation,” Camacho said.

— Timothy O’Hara