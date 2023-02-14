FKE's Vasquez predicts final score of Super Bowl

Despite the “Bold prediction” from the Keys Citizen’s Managing Editor J.W. Cooke that “Kelce will win the Super Bowl” being technically correct, several of the 57 predictions for Super Bowl 57 in the weekend edition of the Sports sections were much more in-tune with the outcome.

In fact, there were 10 predictions within 15 points of getting the score correct, the top five being Citizen Executive Editor Chris Seymour, who had “Mahomes is the now and future” and the Chiefs winning 34-28. Citizen sports writer Ron Cooke guesstimated that it would be a 31-30 final score in favor of the Chiefs because of a “Plethora postseason play,” while the organizer of the Key West Adult Flag Football league thought “KC’s high-powered offense edges Eagles great D,” in a 34-28 final.

While those were close, Joe Weed Clements was just a touchdown away from getting everything right, noting “Go Bird, but can’t deny Texas Tech grad,” as Mahomes was coached by Clements’ friend Mike Leach, with Clements putting in a guess of 35-31.

Still that was not as good as Florida Key Electric owner Raymond Vasquez, who was spot-on predicting “Mahomes always comes through, like TB12,” during a 38-35 final for the Chiefs.