Garden Fest set for March

The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden draws nature enthusiasts year-round to explore its rare and protected 15-acre site, but extra earth-friendly offerings await visitors during the annual GardenFest scheduled Saturday, March 4.

“GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place 2023” is to combine a plant exhibition and sale, craft market, educational presentations and more at the 5210 College Road property believed to be the only frost-free tropical moist forest garden in the continental United States.

Event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.