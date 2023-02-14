Adirondack United down East Green Wave 11-0

NEWBURGH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack United continue to show they’re a top contender in the high school hockey playoffs after defeating East Green Wave 11-0 in the Subregional round. It’s been a goal of theirs from the beginning of the season, and now they are one step closer to competing for a state title.

“Early on, we played them, it was 3-0, and then a 6-1 win but a lot of my younger girls were still figuring things out, and today what you saw is a lot of them figured it out, and it all came together at once,” said head coach Jeff Willis.

Junior forward Bayley Duffy said this is another goal checked off the box in the United’s quest for a state title.

“Coming out with an 11-0 win in the regional game is huge. Moving on to states is also just another step along our path, as I said before, so definitely huge,” Duffy said.

The United started the game with a solo score in the first period, then scored six straight in the second. Gianna Marantonio and Bayley Duffy played pivotal roles in the offense’s success.

“Yeah, we had a lot of intensity starting up in the second period, and everything just started to click with us,” Marcantonio said.

Duffy believes Marcantonio was a huge catalyst for the United building a big lead, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Definitely,” Duffy said. “Her hockey IQ and the way she perseveres playing with me as a faster skater as well as Lillian Willis, she definitely stepped up and played a big role putting in three goals as a freshman is huge in a regional game.”

Coach Willis and the United will enjoy this win then they have to prepare for the state semifinals on Friday at 6 PM.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.