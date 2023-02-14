Erin Andrews has her roots in Maine, and the city of Lewiston’s Facebook page doesn’t want you to forget

"She epitomizes the hard work ethic rooted in Lewiston and an inspiration to reach high for your dreams."

Even though she spent most of her childhood in Florida, Erin Andrews originally hails from Lewiston, Maine. Alex Brandon / AP

Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews has held court as one of the most famous sportscasters in the nation for over a decade.

But did you know she originally hails from Maine?

Even though Andrews spent most of her childhood growing up in Florida, she was actually born in Lewiston and spent the first five years of her life living in Maine’s second-largest city.

It’s a fun fact that the official Facebook page for Lewiston page took note of during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII broadcast, with Andrews serving as Fox’s primary sideline reporter for the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs.

“Yes, that’s Lewiston-born Erin Andrews giving her sideline report at Super Bowl LVII! She epitomizes the hard work ethic rooted in Lewiston and an inspiration to reach high for your dreams,” the city Facebook page noted. “She shows that where you are from can fuel where you are going!”

It should come as no surprise that a city of just over 36,000 residents will never turn down the opportunity to sing the praises of one of its native daughters.

“According to Wikipedia she only lived in Lewiston until she was 5 years old, then moved to Florida,” one commenter wrote below the city of Lewiston’s post.

Their response?

“Yeah, numerous reports state: The formative years are the most fundamental developmental stage in children. It is the period between 0-8 years, during which the brain and neurobiological development are fastest after birth. This stage can significantly impact the mental development of a child.”

Well, that settles that.

Erin Andrews — proud Mainer … and don’t let the city of Lewiston’s social media manager catch you saying otherwise.