Benefit Set Sunday To Aid House Fire Victims

A benefit will be held this Sunday, Feb. 19, to aid a local family that lost everything in a January house fire.

The event, which will include a meal and live music, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Road, in Greeneville.

Proceeds will benefit Casey and Matt Morelock and their children, Neyland Morelock, Lankson Morelocka and Colt Kirkpatrick. The family's home was completely destroyed Jan. 15 by a tragic fire, which claimed the life of Casey's father, Daniel Reaves.

The meal will will consist of a potato bar, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is by donation.

Music for the event will be provided by the Flying Js.