William and Mary storm back in final seconds against Towson, win 68-66

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t their best, but William & Mary played perhaps its grittiest game of the season in an upset Monday of pre-season CAA favorite Towson 68-66.

The Tribe were playing without two starters – Gabe Dorsey and Noah Collier – and key reserve Jake Milkereit as they won after trailing Towson (17-10, 9-5 CAA) by four points in the final 2:05, with Anders Nelson making two free throws with 1.4 seconds left to provide for the final margin.

Ben Wright went 7-for-11 from the field and scored 20 points, while sophomore Matteus Case had 11 points and four assists. Nelson added nine points, four rebounds and four assists, and Miguel Ayesa had nine points, all on 3-pointers. Freshman Jack Karasinski had eight points and eight rebounds.

Towson had a chance to go ahead late, but the Tigers missed on one opportunity before Nelson made his free throws.

And after a deflected full court pass was tipped out of bounds with eight-tenths of a second left, a lob pass from Towson nearly tied the game, but the tip of the pass went off the backboard, giving William & Mary the win.

