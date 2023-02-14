Open in App
Utah State
See more from this location?
ABC4

How to spot a romance scam

By Courtney Johns,

9 days ago

( ABC4 ) –It starts with something seemingly harmless, maybe a comment on a photo, or a message saying hi. But once the bond is created, the FBI says a trap is set. The latest data shows Utahns last nearly $8 million in 2021 to romance scams.

“Within three weeks or so, he was expressing that he was falling in love,” said a woman who asked to go by the name “Darlene.”

FBI supervisory special agent Drew Scown said sometimes scammers spend months developing a relationship with the victim before they bring up money.

  • A common sign is the scammer tells the victim they are working overseas

“They’ll say they’ve been in an accident and they need money for medical bills or all of their identification and computers and phone were stolen,” said Scown.

  • A common sign is the scammer will tell you they need money

Once that money is gone, the FBI says it’s next to impossible to get that money back, in part because most of these scammers operate outside the U.S.

“We’ve talked to victims who have taken out mortgages on their houses to send additional funds,” said Scown.

  • A common sign and a big red flag is a suspicious profile picture

“They’ll sometimes use stock photos or, or pull photographs off of somebody else’s social media account,” said Scown

You can check a photo by doing a reverse google image search.

  1. Click on the profile photo
  2. Download the photo
  3. Upload the photo to google images reverse search

This will show you where else that image is being used.

  • A common sign is the scammer will say they need money before meeting you in person

Even if the photo checks out, Scown said you should never give money to someone you haven’t met in person at least once.

Darlene said she saw some red flags, but she ignored them. Scown said this isn’t uncommon.

“They just want to hold on to the hope that it is real because the feelings that they’ve been having are certainly real,” said Scown.

Falling in love cost Darlene her retirement, $530,000.

“That’s why I’m still working at almost the age of 74,” said Darlene.

Darlene will never get her money back, but she hopes her story will save someone else from heartache.

“I do not want it to happen to anyone else,” said Darlene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Man arrested after hitting victim in the head with nunchucks
Springville, UT3 days ago
Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through tonight
Saint George, UT8 hours ago
Sled day at Sugar House Park
Salt Lake City, UT6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police identify victim from Murray storage unit fire
Murray, UT2 days ago
‘Hamilton’ returns to Salt Lake City in 2024
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Team Jazz win NBA Skills Challenge
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
1 hospitalized after vehicle rolled over train tracks in Kaysville
Kaysville, UT2 days ago
Convicted ‘violent offender’ allegedly tried to kill inmate at Salt Lake County Jail
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
2 employees arrested for theft of NBA All-Star memorabilia
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
South Jordan and Daybreak issue snowstorm alert
South Jordan, UT1 day ago
Vineyard deputies ask for public’s help finding woman connected to check fraud
Vineyard, UT1 day ago
One dead, 10 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Woman allegedly tries to run over police officer in SLC, helicopter police chase ensues
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
MISSING IN UTAH: Progress in the Dylan Rounds case? Parents say yes.
Spanish Fork, UT2 days ago
Nearly 100 vehicle accidents along Wasatch Front, no fatalities
Salt Lake City, UT14 hours ago
Man allegedly locked girlfriend in storage unit before it caught fire, killing her
Murray, UT3 days ago
Red Rocks lose first Pac-12 meet to ASU
Tempe, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy