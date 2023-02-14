Sevastopol wins Packerland, WDP stays on top of conference

(WFRV) – With the final stretch of the high school basketball regular season in full swing – conference races heated up on Monday evening.

The West De Pere girls defeated Manitowoc Lincoln to keep on top of the Bay Conference after a New London loss to Fox Valley Lutheran.

The Sevastopol girls basketball team continued with their record setting season as they defeated Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran on Monday to clinch the Packerland Conference title.

To watch full highlights – click the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.