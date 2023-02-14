Commanders to interview Greg Roman for OC vacancy

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – With the super bowl now over, the Commanders are really going to turn their attention to the opening they have at offensive coordinator.

With Super Bowl LVII over, they can now interview the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy for the job.

However, on Monday, according to several reports, the Commanders are ready to interview former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman as well.

Roman, stepped down as the OC for the Ravens in January, after four years with Baltimore as their offensive coordinator.

Both Bieniemy and Roman have helped their offenses put up big numbers.

Lamar Jackson was the MVP award back in 2019 and now Patrick Mahomes winning two super bowls in his first six seasons in the NFL.

