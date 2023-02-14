Millbrook alum wins Super Bowl with Chiefs

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Millbrook High School alum Nazeeh Johnson just wrapped up his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs as a Super Bowl champion.

The Martinsburg, West Virginia native was drafted in the seventh round out of Marshall by Kansas City as a defensive back.

Johnson played in 14 games this season, and recorded one tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.