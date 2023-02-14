Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Car flipped, others damaged during Super Bowl block party near Temple: police

By Wakisha BaileyAlicia Roberts,

9 days ago

Police: Car flipped, others damage during block party before Super Bowl 02:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car flipped and several others damaged. The Philadelphia Police Department claims the rowdy behavior by Temple University students happened during a block party before Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The car of a 70-year-old disabled man was among those vandalized. The victim spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Monday night.

Richard Pierce filed a police report with both Temple University Campus Police and Philadelphia police, but he says his focus now is finding a way to get around for groceries and to doctor's appointments.

Philadelphia police have released the photos of nine people wanted in connection with a block party that turned violent Sunday night.

Video shows a crowd of Temple University students swarming the 1700 block of Arlington Street, flipping a car and damaging several others, including Pierce's 2016 Ford Taurus.

"I happened to look out my window," Pierce said, "and I saw this girl standing on my hood, jumping up and down on my hood."

Pictures and videos show the damage.

"They tore off my door handles," Pierce said. "They tore off my mirrors. They bashed in my windshield."

Pierce hasn't been able to drive since this all happened and is now waiting for his insurance company to let him know if the car is even repairable.

Police seek people who damaged cars in Super Bowl block party 02:10

"I'm also handicapped," Pierce said. "My car is everything, I rely on my car."

Students who live off campus say what happened hurts everyone.

"At the end of the day," one student said, "we live in a neighborhood that's not ours. We're visitors and that's something that needs to be represented."

For now, neighbors set up a GoFundMe page to help, but Pierce hopes his story will serve as a lesson.

"Think about who you are affecting and how you are affecting somebody's life," Pierce said, "and how would you feel if somebody did that to you or your parents."

In a statement, Temple University said it can take action against students who violate their conduct code in addition to any charges filed by police.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police say they're looking for nine individuals in connection with flipping a car during the block party.

So far, no arrests have been made.

