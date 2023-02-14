Open in App
Kahului, HI
KHON2

Hawaiʻi’s first Sonic Drive-in comes to Maui!

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tETL7_0kmVTuAF00

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Who doesn’t love an order of cajun fries, an extra-long chili cheese coney and a large cherry limeade? Fortunately for Maui residents, they will have the opportunity to experience the deliciousness that is Sonic Drive-In.

Maui was the first to get Krispy Kreme and Chik-Fil-A, both southern food companies. Now, they are the first to get a Sonic.

The new Sonic will be opening in Kahului next Monday, Feb. 20 in the Ho’okele Shopping Center. Their hours will be seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a3aD_0kmVTuAF00

Unique for Hawai’i, Sonic Drive-In will carry a teriyaki burger, and you can utilize their classic drive-in stalls that allow you to eat your meal in the comfort of your own vehicle.

Let’s hope some of their servers will be using roller skates when they deliver your meal to you like on the mainland.

Also, here’s hoping that a Sonic comes to O’ahu.

