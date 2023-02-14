Report: Public works employee had no safety training prior to fatal accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Division of Labor Standards says Normandy, Missouri, is relying on a 16-year-old safety manual, and inspectors question whether it’s even being used to protect workers.

The report follows January 9, 2023, a fatal tree-trimming incident that killed Harold Parker. Parker left behind nine children.

“He was such a great guy,” Sky Parker told us in a recent interview. “I would just really love for more answers.”

Parker’s children question how their 56-year-old father could die working for a public works department. Parker was with several other public works employees when a tree fell on him at Hoelzel Park.

FOX 2 has followed up on the case several times, including on Jan. 17, when a Missouri Labor Department-certified safety professional arrived to investigate. She was escorted by Normandy’s city manager and mayor.

Ten days later, her report found, “The safety program at the Public Works Department is very informal. There was reportedly a written safety manual from 2007. Formal training on tree care and removal had been provided previously to one employee; however, the deceased did not receive this training.”

FOX 2 has been trying to get a response from Normandy’s mayor since Jan. 31, when we first obtained the report. He didn’t answer then, and he did not answer his door on Monday.

We also tried Public Works; the door was unlocked, and the lights were on, but nobody was inside.

Normandy’s mayor later sent an email saying the following:

“Working with any power equipment has been put on hold until the safety training process is reviewed, and recommendations made by the DOL are implemented, including providing formal and documented safety training on each piece of equipment. This review process is ongoing and remains the city’s top priority.”

The tragic scene remains almost as it was that fatal day. The fallen tree appears untouched, 35 days later, as Normandy decides what to do next.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.