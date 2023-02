(Ames) Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 24 points and 8 rebounds in a 66-61 home victory on Monday over Texas. The Cyclones end a three-game skid.

In addition to 24 from Joens, Emily Ryan scored 12, Lexi Donarski 11, and Denae Fritz 10. Ryan was 5/6 from the field and added 8 assists and 4 steals. ISU made 8/15 (53.3%) beyond the arc, compared to 2/14 (14.3%) long range shooting from Texas.

Iowa State is 16-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big 12. Their next outing is at Baylor on Saturday.