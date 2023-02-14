Hawks allow season high in points, lose to Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Hawks, facing a team which had lost seven straight games, allowed a season high in points and fell to the Hornets 144-138 Monday.

Here are five observations:

1. Despite trailing by 17 entering the fourth quarter, the Hawks still had their chances in the final minutes. Clint Capela’s dunk off a feed from Trae Young pulled the Hawks to within one with 1:17 remaining.

But the Hornets, who were 20-of-37 from three-point range, hit a pair of big perimeter shots to seal the game - one from Gordon Hayward and the dagger from P.J. Washington from the top of the key in the final minute. Another crucial point swing down the stretch - a potential game-tying three-pointer by Young was blocked by the outstretched hand of Charlotte’s Mark Williams, who galloped down the court for the layup and a five-point Charlotte lead.

Despite scoring 42 points in the final quarter, the Hawks couldn’t completely catch up to the Hornets, who scored at least 35 points in each quarter and their 20 3-pointers were just seven less than they had in the previous three games combined.

“We just have to come out with urgency and really urgency on the defensive end of the floor,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “Establishing defense that we can get stops and teams are not putting up 30-plus point quarters on us throughout the game, as they did.”

2. The Hawks found themselves playing from behind right from the start as Charlotte hit 12 of its first 14 from the field and scored at least 35 points in all four quarters. The Hornets appeared to play with energy as the relentlessly attacked the basket and competed on the glass.

The Hawks never truly put pressure on the Hornets all night, allowing them to knock down over 60% of their shots from deep the second, third and fourth quarters. The Hornets have the worst offensive rating in the league, but got where they wanted early and down the stretch.

3. After the slow start in the first quarter, the Hawks did find their rhythm offensively and put up another well-balanced scoring night. Young had team-highs with 25 points (one of seven Hawks in double figures) and 14 assists. But it was the defense which let the team down as it allowed more than 140 points for only the second time this season -- the first coming in the 143-141 double overtime loss at Golden State in January.

“We did a good job,” Young said. “I mean, we’re a really good offense and we can score on pretty much any team. Our main focus is that defensive end and if we’re not guarding anybody, we’re not, we’re not going to win any games.”

4. John Collins due to left hip flexor soreness and Saddiq Bey was moved into the starting lineup in his Hawks’ debut. After a slow start, Bey began to find the range from the floor, hitting four of nine (including a trio of three-pointers) and finishing with 12 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

“I’m trying to just pick my spots, be aggressive,” said Bey, who admitted Monday’s game with the first time he’d been on the court since last week’s trade. “There’s a lot of playmakers a lot of guys that can score and pass. So (if) I get the opportunity, just try to be aggressive to have another option on the floor. But, I think it was a good first job getting my feet wet.”

5. With less than half the season remaining, the Hawks have a home heavy schedule ahead of them. Their next three home games are against team ahead of them in the Eastern Conference (Knicks, Cavs, Nets). Two of their next three home games against Western Conference opponents are against teams currently with more victory (Timberwolves, Warriors). They are 15-11 at State Farm Arena and have a 14-18 record on the road.

Stat to know

Bey has knocked down two-or-more three-pointers in 131 games throughout his three-year career, the second-most such games by any member of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Quotable

“We were trying to switch up things throughout the whole game. And it felt like nothing was working. And you got to tip your hat off to them, they hit some tough shots.” -- Young on Monday’s loss.

Up Next

The Hawks return to State Farm Arena to face the Knicks Wednesday in the final game before the All-Star break.

