Open in App
Ridgewood, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

JamboTales Raises Over $228k for Ridgewood Students

By Jason DeAlessi,

9 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - After six weeks of rehearsals, countless hours of meetings and planning, and three critically-acclaimed performances, “JamboTales” has closed the curtain for a final time. Together, the community raised $228,023 for need-based scholarships at Ridgewood High School.

Producers Lorraine Haskins, Alex Marotta, Rahul Bhatia and Kelly Buchsbaum thanked the community following the final performance and on social media for the immense outpouring of support. The first time the annual event happened on a regular timeline, fully in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic, “JamboTales” delivered on every front.

This total adds to the more than $2 million the organization has raised in the past 15 years. But Jamboree is already looking forward to 2024.

Next year’s producers are Heather Zynczenko, Karen Fritz, Michael Grossano and Andrea Leonarz. They’ll have the honor of putting together a production that becomes part of one of the brightest parts of Ridgewood culture and history each year since 1947.

To view this year’s ad journal, click here.

Read More Ridgewood Arts & Entertainment News:

Ridgewood CBDAC Seeks Muralist for Pedestrian Tunnel
Ridgewood Public Library Foundation Announces $500k Gift
JamboTales Opens to Fanfare from Ridgewood Crowd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TD7fI_0kmVPsFx00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In Newark, Rookie Officers Meet Community It Will Protect
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Funeral Details Announced for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Sayreville, NJ17 hours ago
Paterson Police Department Promotes 9
Paterson, NJ14 hours ago
Madison Library Offering Open Craft Night for Adults; Wednesday Feb 22
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Board of Education Member Susan Bergin Resigns Effective Immediately
Maplewood, NJ2 days ago
Newark Housing Authority Gets a $23M Federal Windfall
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Sneak Peek: Jernick's Gourmet Specialties Coming Soon to Nutley Center
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Phillipsburg Town Council: Corliss Avenue update and sale of wastewater system to be discussed
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Phillipsburg GOP Announces Candidate to Run for Town Council
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Official Notice: Joint Meeting of the Nutley Planning Board, Zoning Board, Board of Education, and Board of Commissioners
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Bayonne Officials Eye New Areas for Possible Redevelopment
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Home For Good Dogs Dog Rescue Hosts Puppy Bowl
Berkeley Heights, NJ2 days ago
Intruders Enter Scotch Plains Home, Take Keys, Personal Items and Two Cars
Scotch Plains, NJ2 days ago
17-year-old Crashes Pickup at Park in Westfield. Neighbors’ Concerns Persist
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Gov. Murphy Nominates Prosecutor in the Michelle Lodzinski Case to Be NJ Superior Court Judge
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago
Four Dead in Linden Murder-Suicide
Linden, NJ2 days ago
NJSIAA Girls Basketball: Morristown Advances in State Tournament After Defeating Paterson Kennedy; 59-27
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Chargers Girls Varsity Upset by Bound Brook in NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Tournament
Spotswood, NJ1 day ago
50-Year-Old Jersey City Man Pulled from Burning Home
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Paterson Police Make Narcotics, Weapon Arrests in Separate Incidents Monday
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
NJSIAA Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Rallies for Overtime Win
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
While You Were Sleeping. Bayonne Firefighters Douse Sunday Night Apartment Blaze
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Teen Charged in Double Stabbing that Claimed Life of 14-Year-Old Paterson Male
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Ambulance and Two Cars Involved in Early Morning Crash on Route 23 in Wayne – Four Needed Extrication
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls in First Round of State Tournament
Paramus, NJ1 day ago
Jersey City Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Sunday Blaze
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Petracco: No Serious Injuries Reported Following Sunday Rollover Crash in Nutley
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
Girls Basketball - Three Pointer in the Final Seconds Sends Roselle to the Quarterfinals of the State Tournament
Roselle, NJ10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy