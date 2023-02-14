JamboTales Raises Over $228k for Ridgewood Students

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - After six weeks of rehearsals, countless hours of meetings and planning, and three critically-acclaimed performances, “JamboTales” has closed the curtain for a final time. Together, the community raised $228,023 for need-based scholarships at Ridgewood High School.

Producers Lorraine Haskins, Alex Marotta, Rahul Bhatia and Kelly Buchsbaum thanked the community following the final performance and on social media for the immense outpouring of support. The first time the annual event happened on a regular timeline, fully in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic, “JamboTales” delivered on every front.

This total adds to the more than $2 million the organization has raised in the past 15 years. But Jamboree is already looking forward to 2024.

Next year’s producers are Heather Zynczenko, Karen Fritz, Michael Grossano and Andrea Leonarz. They’ll have the honor of putting together a production that becomes part of one of the brightest parts of Ridgewood culture and history each year since 1947.

