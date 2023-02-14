How to watch QPR vs Sunderland in the Championship

All you need to know about how to watch the Championship clash between QPR and Sunderland from Loftus Road.

Sunderland travel to London to face QPR at Loftus Road int he Championship, and they will be confident of getting another positive result.

The Black Cats are just one point away from the play-off positions and find themselves in a good run of form following the 1-0 win over Reading.

QPR, on the other hand, are sliding down the table and have won just one game in the last 16 matches They have not won at Loftus Road since a 2-1 win over Wigan in October.

Here is how you can watch all the action.

When: Tuesday 14 February, 7.45pm GMT/2.45pm EST/11.45am PST

Where: Loftus Road, London

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh

How to watch QPR vs Sunderland in the UK

Since it is a midweek game, it is much easier for Sunderland fans in the UK to watch the game than usual.

The game will be streamed live of SAFC Live, although you will need a streaming pass to access it. It is also available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

QPR have a live stream available too if all else fails via QPR+, but you'll need to register and buy a streaming pass so definitely a last resort.

How to watch QPR vs Sunderland in the US

SAFC Live

QPR+

Because the game hasn't been selected by an EFL broadcast partner in the US there are no blackout restrictions on the Sunderland game.

If you're interested, the international broadcasters have picked the Burnley vs Watford game instead, and it is that the game that will be live on ESPN+.

International viewers can therefore watch the game as usual via SAFC Live.

