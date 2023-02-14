Open in App
Elizabethton, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Big 5 conference tournament begins, Unaka’s Ramsey makes history

By Nick Dugan,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTrQi_0kmVOqfg00

(WJHL) – Monday marked the beginning of high school basketball district playoffs in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The Tribe Athletic Complex played host to the District 1-AAAA play-in games between members of the Big 5 Conference.

The Daniel Boone boys squeaked out a 53-50 victory over Science Hill, ending the Hilltoppers’ season. Earlier in the evening, the Lady Toppers executed on both ends down the stretch to eliminate host Dobyns-Bennett, 45-40.

The Trailblazers will face the top-seeded Tribe on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while the Lady Toppers will meet David Crockett in a Wednesday semifinal. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

In Blountville, the Unaka girls cruised past University High in a District 1-A play-in game, 55-33. Rangers senior and Miss Basketball finalist, Lyndie Ramsey, scored 22 points on the night – and in the process, re-wrote the record books.

Ramsey claimed the Northeast Tennessee 5-on-5 career scoring record, surpassing the previous high mark of 2,772. She now has 2,779 points to her name.

The Unaka boys also earned a district tournament victory, topping Cloudland 57-48.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Gate City 53, John Battle 52 (Boys – M7 1st Round)

Union 60, Wise Central 58 (Boys – M7 1st Round)

Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47 (Boys – M7 1st Round)

Patrick Henry 48, Holston 43 (Boys – Hogoheegee 1st Round)

Honaker 72, Twin Valley 22 (Boys – BDD Semifinal)

Greeneville 65, Morristown East 41 (Girls)

Greeneville 62, Morristown East 54 (Boys)

Cumberland Gap 37, Cherokee 30 (Girls)

Cherokee 83, Cumberland Gap 48 (Boys)

University High 65, Happy Valley 19 (Boys)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
University School, South Greene and Volunteer earn district championships
Greeneville, TN1 day ago
Four area squads earn district basketball titles Monday
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
A bite of local history: Unicoi County Apple Festival
Erwin, TN14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greeneville’s Hartman commits to Tusculum
Greeneville, TN10 hours ago
Virginia High and Gate City boys pick up quarterfinal victories
Gate City, VA3 hours ago
King closes regular season with win over Southern Wesleyan
Bristol, TN3 hours ago
Haynes ejected in ETSU victory over The Citadel, 78-70
Johnson City, TN3 hours ago
ETSU adds four assistant football coaches
Johnson City, TN10 hours ago
ETSU president to join NCAA D1 Board of Directors
Johnson City, TN13 hours ago
Wasps sting King in second half for non-conference win
Bristol, TN2 days ago
Fans helping fuel Lady Bucs’ SoCon run
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
ETSU baseball secures series win over Toledo, 3-2
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Bucs battle but fall at Furman Sunday, 83-79
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Former coach, teammate of Mac McClung not surprised by win
Gate City, VA2 days ago
Gate City High School opens new McClung jersey order form
Gate City, VA1 day ago
Del. Terry Kilgore praises Mac McClung during General Assembly session
Gate City, VA1 day ago
Dobyns-Bennett seniors in running to be 2023 Presidential Scholars
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Bristol native Gavin Cross who was the 9th overall pick in the 2022 draft is staying humble
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago
News Channel 11 celebrates 70 years in Erwin
Erwin, TN17 hours ago
2023 marks 20 years of the Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
Unicoi, TN14 hours ago
Appalachian Trail major benefit to Erwin, Unicoi County
Erwin, TN14 hours ago
Wheeler’s Bagels in Kingsport to reopen in current form
Kingsport, TN13 hours ago
Science Hill High School teacher becomes published author
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
ETSU bringing back Annual ‘Festival of Ideas’
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Meet the Magnussons – part of a growing Tri-Cities population
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
New Miss Johnson City and Miss Historic Jonesborough named after pageant
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Debris pileup lifts up Kingsport Greenbelt bridge
Kingsport, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy