High School Girls Basketball Bi-District Playoff Roundup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The girls high school basketball playoffs Tipped off Monday night and was filled with some great action.
Bi-district Games:
Class 5A:
Amarillo High (31-4) defeated Lubbock High (21-15) at the Hutcherson Center in Plainview Monday night, 86-35
Tascosa (25-5) defeated Lubbock Coronado (24-11) at Dimmitt High school Monday night, 51-39
Lubbock Monterey (29-3) defeated Plainview (13-12) Monday night at Littlefield High School, 104-64
Lubbock-Cooper (25-6) will see Palo Duro (18-14) Tuesday night, at Muleshoe High School.
Class 4A:
Canyon (27-3) defeated Andrews (13-19) Monday night at Frenship High school, 68-17
Randall (25-9) defeated Monahans (8-20) Monday night at Brownfield High School, 81-21
Seminole (25-7) Defeated Hereford (20-16) Monday night at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University, 67-57
Pampa (19-12) will face off against Midland Greenwood (17-16), 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University.
Class 3A:
Bushland (27-8) defeated Lubbock Roosevelt (8-19) Monday night at Dimmitt High School, 60-21
Shallowater (16-9) defeated Spearman (24-9) on Monday at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, 35-27
Childress (24-9) defeated Canadian (23-11), on Monday at Panhandle High School, 53-48.
Dalhart (20-12) vs. Idalou (18-8) has been postponed.
Muleshoe (16-13) defeated Alpine (16-14) on Monday in Denver City, 68-47.
Class 2A:
Gruver (25-5) defeated Wheeler (14-17) on Monday at Perryton High School, 77-22.
Clarendon (27-7) defeated Sunray (19-13) on Monday night at the Tascosa Activity Center, 58-43.
Wellington (22-10) defeated Sanford-Fritch (16-11) on Monday at River Road high school, 67-29.
Panhandle (26-7) defeated Olton (13-18) on Monday night in Canyon, 75-37.
Farwell (28-6) defeated Hale Center (23-10) on Monday at Levelland, 87-36.
Sudan (25-8) defeated Bovina (11-16) on Monday at Hereford high school, 95-26.
Quanah (21-10) vs. Stratford (21-10), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Canyon
Floydada (18-11) vs. Vega (15-20), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Canyon
Class 1A:
Nazareth (25-9) defeated Pringle-Morse (9-17) on Monday night at the Amarillo High Activity Center, 83-16.
Valley (23-9) defeated Follett (13-8), on Monday at Wheeler high school, 72-27.
Claude (20-10) Defeated Fort Elliott (10-14) on Monday at Pampa high school, 69-18
McLean (24-7) defeated White Deer (16-18) on Monday at Pampa high school, 34-17.
Miami (19-10) vs. Silverton (17-10), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Panhandle
Wildorado (17-15) vs. Springlake-Earth (11-16), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hereford
Hartley (14-9) vs. Kress (15-13), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Plains
Happy (18-12) vs Texline (14-14), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Adrian
