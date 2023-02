KOKI FOX 23

3 people fatally shot, 5 hurt at Michigan State University By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and KEN KUSMER, 9 days ago

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and KEN KUSMER, 9 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in shootings at Michigan State University. The deaths are in addition to ...