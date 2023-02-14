Open in App
Kroger opens express tents for quick Valentine's Day gift shopping

By Web Staff,

9 days ago
If you still need to get something for your Valentine, there's still time!

Kroger's stores opened Valentine Express Tents. You can go in and pick up flowers, balloons and candy.

You don't even have to step foot inside the grocery store.

The tents include chocolate-dipped strawberries, gift baskets, boxed candy and stuffed animals. Four local Kroger locations are participating.

