UEFA Champions League Livestream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament Online

After a couple of weeks off, the UEFA Champions League is back for the second leg of its round of 16 stage.

As always, there’s been plenty of excitement in the world’s biggest club tournament. In one of the round’s biggest matchups, Bayern Munich clinched their first game against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and the rest of the Paris Saint-Germain squad. Another exciting match during the round of 16’s first leg saw RB Leipzig hold on with a tie against the tournament’s No. 1 prospect, Man City.

But soccer fans in the U.S. probably know that figuring out where to watch Champions League games can be tricky in the States. To make sure you can catch every game, we’ve outlined a full guide on how to watch the Champions League online this year — including a few options that let you stream Champions League games for free.

Where to Watch Champions League Online: Streaming Guide

Unlike most sports here in the U.S., only select Champions League games will be shown on live TV. If you have a cable or satellite package, you’ll be able to watch some matches on CBS (for English commentary) or TUDN and UniMás (for Spanish commentary). However, you’ll need to get the streaming service Paramount+ if you want to watch every Champions League game live online this year.

Here are all of your options for streaming Champions League games online:

1. Stream Champions League on Paramount+

The best place to watch the Champions League online this year — and the only way to stream every single match — is CBS’s streaming service Paramount+ . You’ll need to get the streamer’s Premium plan to watch live Champions League games, which gets you access to CBS livestreams and removes ads for on-demand content.

The Premium plan costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year , but starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay — use that to get free Champions League livestreams online for a week.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

2. Stream Champions League on DirecTV Stream

With CBS, TUDN, and UniMás in its 100+ channel lineup, DirecTV Stream is another solid way to get Champions League livestreams online. Again, it won’t get you every match (only Paramount+ offers that), but you can still watch a good portion of the tournament’s matches online.

DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial (five days) , so you can test it out without paying (or watch Champions League games for free for a while). Once the trial is over, you’ll need to pay at least $69.99 per month to keep service.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Champions League on fuboTV

Another way to watch Champions League games online is to get a live TV streaming service like fuboTV . Although you won’t be able to watch every match, you’ll be able to live stream any games shown on CBS, TUDN, and UniMás with your fuboTV subscription.

But, with up to 200+ live TV channels, fuboTV will come in handy for much more than the Champions League — check it out for free with a seven-day free trial . After the free trial, fuboTV plans start at $74.99 a month .

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2023 Champions League Teams, Rankings

The Champions League group stage saw Napoli, Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Man City, and Benfica come out on top of their respective groups. Bayern played especially well in the group stage, racking up a high of 18 points by the end.

After the first leg of the round of 16 stage, oddsmakers have Man City as a favorite to win it all with odds of +200, followed by Bayern, Napoli, and Real Madrid, in that order.

2023 Champions League Schedule

The 2022-23 Champions League started way back in September of last year before a hiatus that lasted from November (for the World Cup) through to Feb. 14. The first leg of the round of 16 lasted until Feb. 22, bringing us to the second leg which will run till March 15. April and May will see the quarter and semi-finals, all culminating in the Champions League final on 10 June in Istanbul.

Here’s the full Champions League schedule for the next few games, including where to watch each game (times in ET):

Tuesday, March 7

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. on Paramount+, CBS, Univision, TUDN

Benfica vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Wednesday, March 08

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on Paramount+, CBS, Univision, TUDN

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Tuesday, March 14

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, 4 p.m. on Paramount+, CBS, Univision, TUDN

Wednesday, March 15

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m. on Paramount+, CBS, Univision, TUDN

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

