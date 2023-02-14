NOPD searching for suspect after failed attempted armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who tried to rob two people in the French Quarter but failed.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened on Friday (Feb. 13) in the 1300 block of Bourbon Street just after 3 a.m. The victims say the subject approached them, gun in hand demanding property.

A struggle for the weapon began after one victim hit the subject. A witness jumped in and got the gun away from the subject who then ran away from the scene.

The subject is described as a black man between the ages of 20-25 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Eighth District at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

