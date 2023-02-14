Open in App
Marrero, LA
WGNO

NOPD searching for suspect after failed attempted armed robbery

By Raeven Poole,

9 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who tried to rob two people in the French Quarter but failed.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened on Friday (Feb. 13) in the 1300 block of Bourbon Street just after 3 a.m. The victims say the subject approached them, gun in hand demanding property.

Triple shooting in Marrero leaves one dead, JPSO

A struggle for the weapon began after one victim hit the subject. A witness jumped in and got the gun away from the subject who then ran away from the scene.

The subject is described as a black man between the ages of 20-25 years old.

NOPD: One wounded, hospitalized after Florida area shooting

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Eighth District at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

