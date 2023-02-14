Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

“I thought of my son immediately,” Family of Ronald Greene attends Tyre Nichols vigil at Dillard University

By Amy Russo,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtXmO_0kmVEtfx00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the parking lot of Dillard University sat a reminder of the past – a picture of Tyre Nichols and Ronald Greene.

“It’s horrible, when I saw what happened to Tyre I thought of my son immediately,” said Mona Hardin. She’s the mother of Ronald Greene.

Students gathered around her and her daughter, Alana Wilson, as they spoke on Greene’s fatal encounter with Louisiana State Police back in 2019.

Tyre Nichols’ funeral brings tears, calls for justice in Memphis

“It’s sickening, I got chills just here thinking about it,” said Hardin.

One by one, students wrote letters of encouragement to Greene’s family and spoke about their injustices with the police.

“He said my father was resisting. My father had his hands up,” said one student.

Greene’s sister said “one day my dream is that this state will have a heart for people in general.”

Criminal charges brought in the Ronald Greene case

As stories were shared, tears came to eyes, and hands were held.

Greene’s family says his killing was not in vain – that God is using him as a vessel to make the change.

“He’s your brother, he’s your friend, he was a great uncle, he was a man of God,” said Wilson.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Argus & Zulu keep 25-year tradition going with Meeting of the Courts in Kenner
Kenner, LA2 days ago
Head-on crash claims lives of Houma couple
Houma, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Large Metairie parade crowds contributed to family-friendly atmosphere
Metairie, LA7 hours ago
Man shot several times on I-10, manages to drive himself to local business for help
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
Stunning: Mardi Gras Indians on display throughout the city
New Orleans, LA19 hours ago
Three St. Tammany K-9s to march through Mandeville in upcoming parades
Mandeville, LA10 hours ago
Carnival in Covington and Tammany Gras bring out the best of the North Shore
Covington, LA1 day ago
Prosecutors drop weapons charge against LSU wide receiver
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
New Orleans area kicks off Lent with drive-thru ashes. Here’s where to get yours.
Metairie, LA14 hours ago
Mardi Gras theft ring busted, several arrests and phone recoveries made
Tickfaw, LA1 day ago
Hail Rex! King of Carnival arrives in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Throw me something, Mister: Krewe of Bacchus rolls
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
WATCH: Mardi Gras Indians continue centuries-old tradition of bringing that NOLA spirit
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
One dead, one wounded, and one arrested as shots ring out across New Orleans on Mardi Gras night
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
After trying 88 kinds of King Cake, this New Orleans author lets the story write itself
New Orleans, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy