Timberwolves outlast Mavericks in Dallas

By Grant Sweeter,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCMSX_0kmVE9b800

DALLAS (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas as he tried to rally the Mavericks from a 26-point deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 124-121 victory.

Irving had the highest-scoring fourth quarter of his career. But he made a bad pass after stepping inside the 3-point line on the final possession when Dallas had a chance to tie the game.

Irving’s All-Star teammate Luka Doncic finished with 33 points as the pair fell to 0-2 while playing together.

First-time All-Star guard Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

